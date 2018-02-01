Trojans bucked by Mustangs Slocum offense overpowers Trinidad

By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

TRINIDAD–The Trinidad Trojans’ varsity basketball squad fell on hard times as they lost to an explosive Slocum Mustangs’ team on Friday night.

The Mustangs were all over the Trojans immediately, forcing Trinidad Coach Bo Martin to call a timeout just :23 into the first quarter.

The Mustangs continued their tear with a 16-0 run in the first before the Trojans finally got on the board, courtesy of a basket by Antywon Shofner.

The Trojans would add two more points but trailed 27-4 after a tough start to the game.

The Trojans tacked on just four more points in the second quarter to head into halftime trailing the Mustangs 41-8.

The Mustangs outscored the Trojans 13-4 in the third quarter to take a 54-12 lead into the final eight minutes of regulation.

The Trojans finished off the contest with five points in the fourth quarter, including the last two by Demajeigh Hampton, on their way to a 57-17 loss on their home court.

The Trojans are at home Friday, Feb. 2 on Groundhog Day, but are hoping they don’t have a repeat performance as they face Oakwood at 7:30 p.m. at home.