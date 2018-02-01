ounty GOP presents candidates forum/U.S., state representatives, county judge, commissioner, JP filers face off

By Pearl Cantrell

The News Staff Writer

ATHENS–A Republican candidates’ forum held at the Senior Center in Athens Monday drew a crowd of the party faithful to hear from filers for the March Primary Election. Early voting begins on Feb. 20 and the deadline to register to vote is Monday, Feb. 5.

Of the nine Republicans running for Congress to replace retiring Jeb Hensarling only Lance Gooden showed up to greet voters in U.S. Representative District 5. Gooden noted how very different the responses are in Dallas County on the subjects of “our rural values of gun rights, freedom from excessive taxation and banning sanctuary cities.”

“I will always have an open-door policy when I represent you in Washington, D.C.,” Gooden said. “Congressmen often get lost in D.C. That won’t happen when I’m in office,” he said, referring to their dis-attachment from the people they came to serve.

The other eight office seekers for District 5 in the House of Representatives are Bunni Pounds, Charles Lingerfelt, Dan Wood, Danny Campbell, David Williams, Sam Deen, Jason Wright and Kenneth Sheets, who were represented by their supporters with brochures and information.

Next up were candidates for the state house, including former officeholder Dr. Stuart Spitzer, retired Army colonel Earl Brunner, school board trustees Keith Bell and Ashley McKee.

Spitzer said his former experience at the State House and a career of holding people’s lives in his hands as a doctor qualifies him to analyze the state’s problems, diagnose the precise malfunction and develop a solution process to return the body politic to normal stasis. Brunner said his experience as both an intelligence officer and military aviator gives him the unique perspective to think and act decisively. Keith Bell said his years in public service on the board of Forney ISD, overseeing massive budgets and business acumen as an electric contractor make him the man to attack the inequities of school finance. As a Forney ISD Trustee and businessman: “I understand budgets and will make public education a priority of state spending.”

As an attorney, McKee pointed out that she represents others on a daily basis in hospitals, courtrooms, board rooms, school boards and when things are going south in a hurry. “I know where people are struggling and I’m really good at representing my clients.” She listed safety, closing down the border, public education and tax relief as the top issues the state faces and said they are all connected. “Every year, the money going toward public education becomes less and less. And with expected growth, these problems are going to get bigger, requiring critical thinking and people who problem-solve for a living and action,” she said. “I have the know-how, conviction and energy to get it done.”

Bell said he’s the one to make the state prioritize public education. Twenty years on the school board has given him a thorough understanding of school finance, he said. Secondly, he means to develop a workforce through public education that is ready to meet the needs of business. “As a businessman, I know more about what the job market needs in the way of skilled and educated work force, better than anyone,” he said. As part of the Texas License Safety Board, he told how in 2004 he became part of the process of getting a bill passed. “I have the experience to make it happen,” he said.

Brunner referred to the military acronym KISS in summing up his top issues will be those that increase the quality of life for all Texans, especially teachers, first responders and veterans. “When you provide more cashflow into the hands of public servants, it will have a positive effect in the economy,” he said.

Candidates for County Judge pitted experience against fresh approaches. Jeff Weinstein, a former assistant district attorney, businessman and law firm owner said Henderson County needs an Emergency Operations Center and upgrades for radio technology, especially for fire departments and mobile medical technicians. More needs to be done to decrease juvenile crime and drug use in the county, promising a 10 percent reduction his first year in office and a 25 percent reduction over the next four years with him at the helm – all without raising taxes, he said.

New father and 20-year county commissioner Wade McKinney addressed the need for better communications for first responders throughout the county as a challenge the East Texas Council of Governments had been working on through some failed attempts and announced a program is coming into Henderson County. He pointed out the many cost-saving steps the county has taken under his watch to get it to debt-free status today, while doubling the investment in the sheriff’s office from $5,000,000 to $10,000,000 over the last 12 years.

Weinstein presented facts from his bus tour about what bothers people in the county most. People are concerned about safety, want good paying jobs and high-speed internet, he said, noting that Trump lately announced he was going to make high speed internet available in rural America. “It’s like we’re listening to the same people,” he said.

All three candidates for McKinney’s Precinct 2 Commissioner seat weighed in. Josh Bardwell pointed to his 13 years working first under Commissioner Ronny Lawrence and then McKinney to spell out his expertise with road construction, its materials and the variables involved to get the best bang for the buck. David Conner, a licensed mechanic, said he’s built and maintained a few roads in his career and is experienced with the equipment needed to get the job done. Scott Tuley said his business experience and role on the Mabank ISD school board has prepared him to seek more grant funding for roads. As a distributor for the Dallas Morning News and a volunteer tanker driver for a local fire department, he said he knows some county roads are in really bad shape. “Everything I’ve been involved with, I’ve been a leader,” he said.

Conner stressed that as commissioner he would be open to everybody and would work with the sheriff to clean up crime in this area. He said he is also concerned for radio communications for first responders and would look to counties who have gone through these challenges to learn from their experience.

Bardwell said his priority is supporting law enforcement to fight illegal drug use, followed by keeping taxes low for a pay-as-we-go method and road improvements built on value and knowhow.

Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Linda Brownlow and challenger Patrick Gresham agreed that listening to the common man who gets his “day in court” is the job of a justice of the peace and on the nature of the job being on-call 24-7 while keeping a 40-hour per week office hours. Gresham presented his long career in ministry working with both adults and youth as the best experience for doing the job. While Brownlow said doing the job is her qualification.

Brownlow said she has a very capable office manager to oversee the insurance agency she inherited from her father, not requiring time taken away from her duties as judge. Gresham said, if he were elected his church fully supports his stepping away from ministry to fulfill his duties.

Gresham says in his experience responding to unattended deaths will likely be the most difficult part of being judge. Seeing people in their very worst, neediest moments takes infinite patience and kindness. He feels his strongest qualifications are his patience and even temperament.

Brownlow said she finds arraignments the most difficult because she has their lives in her hands.

JP 2 Kevin Pollock said he shows respect to all parties which come before him and he follows the law. “But don’t take my word for it,” he said. “Ask anyone how it is in the JP2 court and you’ll get your answer.” His opponent former JP Dale Blaylock was not in attendance.

Lastly, Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Geeslin, facing Kelly Harris, added his bits to round out the information about the county and the office, listing “Taxes, taxes and taxes” as the priorities with most voters. He pointed out that though the county collects the taxes on behalf of all the taxing entities, its portion is significant for its smallness comparatively. “The county picks off 48 cents per $100 of property value, of which 8.3 cents goes to maintaining the roads,” he said. “Wow!! Your commissioners sure are doing a hell of a good job to maintain roads on 8.3 cents, he said tongue-in-cheek. He compared that to the 12 cents taxpayers contribute to the community college and the lion’s share to local public schools.

He also said in Precinct 4 over the last seven years he’s been in office the country replaced one mile of culverts and 100 miles of roads were upgraded.

Geeslin listed eradicating drug use and child and elder abuse as a second priority of his campaign. He also touched upon economic development and infrastructure (radio/telecommunications). His background is in various areas of the telecommunications industry. That coupled with 22 years of military service; eight active in the U.S.A.F. and the rest with the CD and Texas Air National Guard “helps me find the devil in the details,” he said.

The Christian Life Center Church in Gun Barrel City is hosting a candidates’ meet and greet followed by an address by Rafael Cruz, father of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6. The program is sponsored by Concerned Citizens in Christ.