Lady Trojans stumble against Lady Mustangs

February 1, 2018



By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

TRINIDAD–The Trinidad Lady Trojans struggled against the explosive offense of the Slocum Lady Mustangs as they lost their district contest Friday night at home.

The Lady Mustangs jumped out to an early 4-1 lead over the Lady Trojans.

They increased their lead to 12-1 after an 8-0 run before Erica Airheart answered with a basket of her own to make it a 12-3 deficit.

Tori Moody knocked down both free throws, followed up by a layup on a nice pass from Erica Airheart to cut the Lady Mustangs lead to 14-8.

Lady Trojans Coach Bo Martin picked up a technical foul with 2:18 remaining in the first quarter after a disagreement on some questionable calls early in the first few minutes of the contest.

The Lady Mustangs ended the first quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 26-8 lead into the second quarter.

Hallie Airheart went 1/2 from the line to cut the deficit to 31-12. Eric Airheart added another free throw to make it a 34-14 contest.

Hallie Airheart picked up the and-1 minus the free throw to cut the deficit to 50-20 heading into halftime.

The Lady Trojans added just 13 more points in the second half on their way to a 78-33 loss to the Lady Mustangs.

The Lady Trojans pick back up Friday, Feb. 2 at home as they face Oakwood starting at 6 p.m.