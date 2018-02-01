Henderson pleads not guilty

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–Sarah Nicole Henderson, the mother who stands accused of murdering her two young daughters, pleaded not guilty to all charges during her first court appearance last Friday in the 392nd District Court, under Judge Scott McKee. The Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments against Henderson for multiple charges including two counts of Capital Murder of a child under ten years of age, Attempted Murder, and Assault on a Public Servant.

A District Court Judge set her bonds at one million each on the two capital cases along with $50,000 each on the other two.

Henderson was arrested on Nov. 2, 2017 at her home in Indian Oak Harbor Subdivision for the murder of her two young daughters, ages 5 and 7, by shooting them in the head with a firearm. It was also alleged that she attempted to shoot her husband as well, resulting in the attempted murder charge.

The Assault on a Public Servant arose two days later while Henderson was being held in the Henderson County Jail, where she is accused of striking a detention officer while he was attempting to release her from restraint.

Henderson is being represented by two attorneys, Steve Green and John Youngblood. Judge Scott McKee issued a gag order and gave the attorneys a trial management order which included a trial date and other dates pertinent to proceeding to trial.

If convicted of capital murder, Sarah Henderson could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. Henderson remains in the Henderson County Jail.