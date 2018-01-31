Sylvia Genova Norris Knight nee Wheeler

Sylvia Genova Norris Knight nee Wheeler was born Feb. 22, 1923 in Lark Harbour, Newfoundland to Janet Sheppard and William Wheeler. She passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her savior Jan. 27, 2018 in Forney surrounded by her family.

Sylvia spent many hours serving her community in Tool volunteering at church, East Texas Medical Center in Athens and The Library at Cedar Creek Lake.

She was a faithful member of The Women’s Club and Literary Club at Cedar Creek Lake and Order of the Eastern Star. She cared for many friends and neighbors during times of sickness and grief. She will forever be remembered for her sense of humor and loving devotion to her family and friends.

Sylvia is survived by her daughters Kathy Tucker and spouse Alan, Janet Norris and spouse Peter Baranowski, grandchildren Stephanie Schultz and spouse Jeff, Jennifer Steck, Daniel Gee and spouse Cristina, Melissa Hernandez and spouse Tony, great-grandchildren Jon Schultz, Lucas, Madeline, John and Ethan Steck, Tyler Hernandez, Dustin and Noah Gee, brothers and sisters Bill Wheeler and spouse Shirley, Garry Wheeler, Joan Bryant and spouse Eli and Irene Sheppard and spouse Ron.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Library at Cedar Creek Lake, 410 E. Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points, Texas 75143 or the charity of your choice.