Ora Dell McDonald

On Jan. 20, 2018 Ora Dell McDonald was welcomed into Heaven by her family of Angels.

Funeral services were held Jan. 25, 2018 in the chapel followed by a graveside service at Baker Cemetery.

She was born Ora Dell Garland Jan. 29, 1935 in Lawton, Okla., to Clarence Garland and Patlonie (Reaves) Taylor.

Her father left the family when Ora was young and her mother met and married Ely Taylor who Ora loved as more than a step-father.

Ora lived much of her life in Dallas where she met her husband, Marvin Eugene McDonald, marrying him Nov. 11, 1953. They had two children together Dennis Perry McDonald and Lori D’Ann McDonald. They lived in Dallas on Oak Hill Circle until moving to Kemp in 1965 where they stayed while their house was being built in what would later become Seven Points.

Over her career, Ora worked for Liberty Insurance in Dallas, the State Fair of Texas, Gibson’s in Seven Points, Mabank Nursing Home and as a private caregiver. She was a devout Baptist attending Piedmont Baptist Church in Pleasant Grove then Calvary Baptist Church in Tolosa, where she was well known for her card ministry. She had everyone’s addresses and for years sent cards to church and family members for any and all occasions including; birthdays, get well, weddings, babies or just “thinking of you.” She received a special plaque from Calvary for this service.

She served on the Seven Points VFD Ladies Auxiliary from its start in the 60s. She helped with picnic fundraisers, Bingo concessions and any other support needed during the early years of the VFD.

She was an avid lover of country music and especially Waylon Jennings, who she saw many times in concert and had every album he ever released. If asked what her greatest accomplishment in life was, she would say, making sure her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew the importance of having Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. She was a bright light in a dark world to all who met her.

Ora was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years M.E. McDonald, mother, father and step-father, daughter-in-law Cindy McDonald, brothers Jack Garland, Sr. and Jerry Garland, Sr., in-laws Roy, Ray, Ruby, Ruth, Mozelle, Preston, O’Dell, Duke, Jr., Jackie, Charlotte, Charlie, Dee and Tommy.

She is survived by her daughter D’Ann Martin of Waco, son Dennis McDonald and Freda of Trinidad, grandchildren Crystal Koller of Canton, Michelle Reed and Chase of Seven Points, Kandace Martin and Mike Chang of Waco, Daniele Garland of Texarkana, Delanna Foster of Ark., Lauren Garcia of Lubbock, Cody Hines and Anesia of Colo., Tina Killian and Brett of Mabank, great-grandchildren Dylon and Lane Koller, Chasity, Justin, Caleb and Jayden Reed, Marshall and Waylon McClure, Cayden and Zaylee Dell Chang, Kylie Killian, Nathaniel, Rachel and James Hines, Molly, Oliver and Stella Foster, Foster and Finleigh-Kay Garcia, great-great-grandson Evan Jace Koller, brother Bill Garland and Meja of Southlake, sisters-in-law Evelyn McDonald of Waco, Dorothy McDonald and Mozelle McDonald of Belton, best friend Shirley Cole of Fargo, N.D. and many more family and friends.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Melynda and Steve Ash, Janet and Stephen Neill and family for always being there to help when needed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Seven Points VFD or Baylor Scott and White McClinton Cancer Center in Waco.

