Howard Ernest Burson

Funeral services for Howard Ernest Burson were held Jan. 26, 2018 at Payne Springs United Methodist Church with Rev. Roy James officiating.

Howard was born April 25, 1928 in Wills Points and entered into eternal rest Jan. 17, 2018 at the age of 89.

Howard served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked for the United States Postal Service and retired in 1967. Howard then was then employed as a census worker.

He loved picking up cans and recycling. Howard was a member of the Mesquite Masonic Lodge and was De Molay Dad with his sons in Mesquite. He was a member of Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge #1431 and past Master of Cedar Creek Lake Lodge.

Howard served as Rainbow Dad several years and served on the Rainbow Board #369, was the last surviving chapter member of Gun Barrel City Eastern Star #1114 and was a past Patron. He was a Knights Templar for Taylor Commandery in Gun Barrel City and Chapter and Council in Gun Barrel City #455 Dale E. Miller. Howard was a 65 year member of the Masonic Lodge.

He was an exceptional man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, wife Norma Jean Burson, who passed in 1984, sons Ray Burson and Rex Burson, daughter Pat Vern, daughter-in-law Donna Burson and two brothers.

He is survived by his wife Connie Burson of Gun Barrel City, son Tim Balton of Homa, La., grandchildren Michael Vern, Bart Burson, Britt Burson, Jason Balton and Jackie Sutton, six great-grandchildren, step-daughter Shonnie Murphy, step-grandchildren Case Murphy and Kyler Murphy, two step-great-grandchildren, other loving family members and many more friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Howard’s honor to Cedar Creek Mason Lodge #1431 in Gun Barrel City, Texas or Scottish Rite Hospital at (214) 559-7650 or www.scottishritehospital.com.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.