Sheriff seeks suspect in vicious assault

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–Sheriff Botie Hillhouse is looking for a suspect in a “bloody, vicious assault” at a residence south of Chandler Tuesday night. The attack leaves a man and his girlfriend hospitalized.

Twenty-nine-year old Marc Anthony Allison, Jr. is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence after he attacked his 27-year-old brother and his brother’s 25-year-old girlfriend with a galvanized steel pipe just before 6:30 p.m. A steel ratchet wrench was also found.

Hillhouse reports Allison was seen fleeing the scene. Two children were at the home during the attack.

His brother remains in the hospital. The woman was treated and released, Hillhouse said.

A squad of deputies descended on the residence in the Forest Grove Subdivision south of Chandler following two calls reporting the assaults.

“These victims had multiple wounds to the head and face in the bloody, vicious assault,” Hillhouse said. “We know who did this and we have alerted authorities across the region, state and nation to be on the lookout for him.”

Allison is believed to be traveling in a rented 2016 gray, Dodge minivan with Florida plates, the Sheriff said.

“The kids are OK, in the care of family members,” Hillhouse said.

If you know any information in reference to Marc Allison’s whereabouts, please notify the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 675-5128.