Lady Hornets’ offense stuffed by Ladycats

Posted by : admin | On : January 25, 2018

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–A tie game at the half turned in favor of the Mexia Ladycats in a 70-48 victory over the Athens Lady Hornets Tuesday at AHS Gymnasium.

Mexia came in ranked No. 25 by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

The Lady Hornets (12-12, 0-5) are scheduled to be back in action Friday at Fairfield.

Athens has two more home games Jan. 30 against Palestine for senior night.

The game against Palestine will be the final home game for seniors Jazzmine Johnson, Raveon Rodriguez and Kelcee Johnson.

The game against Mexia was the first game back for Johnson, who returned from an injury suffered early in the season.

The regular season finale for the Lady Hornets is Feb. 6 against Ferris at AHS Gymnasium.

Mexia is 21-6 overall and 4-1 in district play.

Athens was led in scoring by freshman Makiyah McCollister with 19 points. Jazzmine Johnson had eight, Tamya Hubbard had seven and Rodriguez had five.

Hallie Williams and Bre’nya Barker had four and Kara Smith had one.

Mexia was led by Yazmine Green with 20 points.

Treece Daily had 13, Jenny Williams had 11, Keke Keith and De’modesty Williams had seven, while Precious Daily, Camryn Smith, Destini Hutchinson, Oasis Keener and Tiesha Jones had two points each.

The two teams were tied at 29 after the first 16 minutes of play.

Athens took a 29-27 lead with 1:05 remaining on a free throw by Smith.

Mexia tied the game with a rebound basket by Green with 35 seconds remaining.

In the third quarter, the Ladycats were able to put the game away outscoring the Lady Hornets, 21-8, to take a 50-37 lead into the final quarter of play.

Mexia opened with a 10-0 run before McCollister found Jazzmine Johnson for an easy basket midway through the third quarter.

The Lady Hornets had a hard time dealing with the pressure of the Ladycats in the second half of play.

Following a 3-pointer by McCollister to open the fourth quarter, the Ladycats went on an 11-0 run to build their lead up to 61-40 midway through the fourth.

The Ladycats won the first meeting 67-33 on Jan. 5 in Mexia.