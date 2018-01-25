Hornets defeat Blackcats at home Athens stays undefeated in district play

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–The No. 19-ranked Athens Hornets survived a scare in the second half for a 77-68 victory over the Mexia Blackcats Tuesday in Athens.

The Hornets are 21-2 overall and 3-0 in District 18-4A play.

Athens is scheduled to be back in action Friday at Fairfield. The varsity will play around 7:30 p.m.

The Hornets have three more games at home this season.

Those games are against Palestine Jan. 30, a non-district contest against Brook Hill Feb. 6 and the season finale against Fairfield Feb. 13.

The game against Brook Hill is senior night as six seniors will play their final game.

Those players are Lyons, Koehler, Bowman, Alec Scott, Taylor and Adrian Givens.

The Blackcats are 20-5 and 1-3 in district play.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again Feb. 9 in Mexia.

Athens was led in scoring by senior Miles Koehler with 21 points.

Senior Gary Lyons had 20, Javiry Bowman had nine while Rowdy Godwin and Chris Taylor had eight each.

Mexia was led by junior Chris Mathews with 18 points.

Davion Carter had 13 while Jaden Proctor and Gary McQuirter had 11 each. Travion Carter had eight, Jaquay Martin had six and Katy Griffen had one point.

Athens held a 45-25 lead at halftime as they looked to be in control of the game.

The Hornets held a 64-44 lead near the end of the third quarter, before Mexia went on a 10-0 run to get to within 64-54.

Travion Carter hit a free throw with seven minutes remaining in regulation.

The first basket for the Hornets came on a rebound by Godwin with 6:20 remaining in the game.

The Blackcats then went on another run to cut the Athens lead to three at 66-63.

The run was capped off by a free throw from Mathews with 4:10 remaining.

Athens then extended the lead to seven with back-to-back layups from Taylor and Lyons with under three minutes left.

The Hornets were able to ice the game with two free throws by Taylor for the 77-68 finale.

In the first quarter, the two teams played a tight game as Athens took an 18-12 lead heading into the second.

The final basket came on a rebound basket by Lyons at the buzzer.

In the second, Athens was able to continue a 12-0 run for a 28-12 lead with just over five minutes left.

Mexia ended the run with a free throw by Proctor at the 4:59 mark of the first half.

The Hornets were 17-of-24 from the free throw line, compared to 11-of-20 for the Blackcats.