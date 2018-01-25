City to charge for installation of culverts

Posted by : admin | On : January 25, 2018

By Denise York

The News Staff Writer

LOG CABIN–After discussion at their regular meeting Jan. 18, Log Cabin City Council decided to amend their policy to charge for labor and use of machinery to install culverts for citizens. Previously, the landowner would pay for the culvert and the city would install it for free. Mayor Pro Tem Judy Bearden said she was not aware of how long the city had been installing culverts at no charge.

There was some confusion as to whether the city currently charges the $25 permit fee that is required. Mayor Nolan said that the permit fee does not come close to covering the cost of putting in a culvert. Councilman Chris Martin advised that they didn’t want just anyone installing a culvert since if it were done incorrectly, it could cause problems if waterflow wasn’t right.

Council approved charging for the culvert along with labor and use of equipment to install the culvert. If the city does the installation, the permit will be issued at no charge. If a landowner decides to contract with someone else to install the culvert, they would pay the $25 permit fee to cover inspection of the project to maintain city standards.

In other business, council members:

• discussed holding a Town Hall meeting and decided to hold a workshop to determine agenda, date and time.

• heard financial reports for month of December which left an ending balance of $63,510.74 in the General Fund, the Water Dept. had an ending balance $49,670.57, Infrastructure balance was $18,047.61 and the road fund balance was $46,067.90.

• heard court collections totaled $5,554.00, $3,109.01 of which was local.

• heard police report for December, 74 citations, 28 of which were warnings. They made four arrests, and had 140 calls for service.

• heard the Public Works Dept. had six leaks for the month of December and two lift station call outs.

• heard the Volunteer Fire Department had one grass fire, responded to 11 calls during December. For the year 2017, there were 216 calls for service, 88 of which were in the City of Log Cabin.