Georgeann Drain Meyer

Georgeann Drain Meyer of Tool passed away at her home Jan. 21, 2018 at the age of 71. She was born in Navarro County March 3, 1946 to Harry Drain and Mildred Johnson Drain.

She graduated from Corsicana High School in 1964 and went on to college at Navarro Junior College and then Baylor University.

Georgeann married Darrell Meyer July 28, 1982 in Corsicana and they made their home in Tool.

She worked for K-Mart Corporation as a nurse and later was a process server for a number of years.

She loved working in the flowerbeds and her yard enjoying the warmth of the sunshine.

She was an avid shopper who made it an adventure and she loved jewelry.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Harry Drain and brother Joe Don Drain.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years Darrell Meyer, children Jeff Huffer and Jill Stine, grandchildren Lauren and Luke Stine, Brooke and Ashley Hickman and numerous other family members.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers Cindy and Sharon.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 (today) in the Chapel at Griffin – Roughton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tool Cemetery.

An online guest book is available at www.griffin-roughton.com

Arrangements by Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home.