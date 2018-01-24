Edward Lee Utley

Posted by : admin | On : January 24, 2018

Edward Lee Utley, 73, passed away Jan. 18, 2018 in Dallas.

He was the husband of Rhonda Utley. They shared 40 years of marriage together.

Born in Sulphur Springs Oct. 19, 1944, Edward was the son of Edward S. Utley and Effie Lee (Harris) Utley.

Edward proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Epperson.

He will be remembered for his sense of humor and the tremendous love he had for his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Frances Jane Allen, Patsy Sue Friddle, Mike Utley and Marie Lunsford.

He is survived by his wife Rhonda Utley, sons William Rose, Robert Utley and Scott Utley and his daughters Kim Russell and Michelle Rose, his brother James C. Utley and sister Joyce Wardlow, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday Jan. 26, 2018 at North Hopkins Cemetery.