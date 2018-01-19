Monty Shane Kelso

Monty Shane Kelso went to be with the lord Jan. 10, 2018. He was born Nov. 20, 1958 in Dallas to Joann and Doyce Kelso.

He was preceded in death by his son Colton Kelso and all of his grandparents.

He is survived by his devoted wife Karen Kelso, four loving dogs and a cat, sons Shane Kelso and Mac Kelso, parents Doyce and Joann Kelso, favorite sister Mindy and husband Rick Bivins, brother-in-law and sister-in law Lee and Darla Simmons, wonderful nieces Val and Jason Anderson, Heather and Matt Embry and great-niece and nephews.

Monty wants everyone to be happy, not to cry and know that he is free.