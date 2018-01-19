Keith E. Vaughn, Sr.

Keith Vaughn, 81, went to his heavenly home Jan. 12, 2018 at his home in Tool.

Funeral services were held at Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home, Jan. 17, 2018 with interment following at King Cemetery in Kemp.

Keith was born Dec. 9, 1936 in Vernon. Keith was retired.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Hellen Tatom Vaughn, parents Wesley E. and Ruby H. Vaughn, brother Kenneth Vaughn, sister Joyce Marie Darius, and daughter Linda Jo Gibson.

Keith is survived by son Keith E. Vaughn, Jr., daughters Beverly Diane Singh, Phyllis Byrd, Jody Vaughn Reed, Hellen Pickard, Donna Allen-Tatom, Beverly Strawn and Patty McBride, 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and three-great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.