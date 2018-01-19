James Stanley Prda

A memorial service was held for James Stanley Prda Jan. 20, 2018 at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home in Kemp with Dr. David Mosser officiating.

James Stanley Prda of Payne Springs passed away Jan. 12, 2018.

He was born Sept 22, 1941 in Combine to George and Mae Prda.

James began his career as a truck driver and later became a Business Agent for the Teamster’s Local 745. While driving a truck early on, he also played semi-pro football for the Dallas Rockets. His family always referenced him as the “Original No. 25”!

Those left to celebrate his life are his mother Mae Prda, his children Matt Prda, Sha Henry and husband Scooter, Marc Prda and wife Leah, Jennifer Prda and husband William Harwell and Ashley Prda, brother Ronnie Prda, ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as, best friend Mike Kline.

A personal tribute, fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com.