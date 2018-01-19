Dorothy Lee Warren

Funeral services for Dorothy Lee Warren were held Jan. 20, 2018 at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home in Kemp. Following the funeral, a graveside service was held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Mineola.

Dorothy was born July 6, 1928 in Dallas to parents William Fincher and Ray (Fairchild) Blankenship and entered into eternal rest Jan. 12, 2018 at the age of 89.

Dorothy was a very blunt, outspoken woman who loved her grandchildren more than words could express.

She enjoyed Bingo, arts and crafts, (she was a crocheting expert) and traveled around the country. Dorothy was a Baptist by faith and was involved with Kemp and Mabank Senior Citizens after retiring from Mineola schools with 13 years of service. She was an extraordinary person and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Charles Raymond Warren, parents William Fincher and Ray (Fairchild) Blankenship, sons Charles Raymond Warren, Jr. and Raymond Lee Warren, sisters Georgie Depriest, Mary James and Margaret Turner, and brothers William “Willie” F. Blankenship, Jr. and Billy White.

Dorothy is survived by daughter Connie Thompson, son-in-law Johnny Thompson, granddaughter Mickie Thompson and husband Jeremy Thompson, grandsons Carl “Butch” Thompson, Dusty Thompson and Gabe Nichols, great-grandsons Dustin Thompson, Justin Little, Clayton Cargal, Josh Anding, great-granddaughters Carlee Fincher and husband Jocobi Fincher, Savannah Thompson, Gracie Thompson and Emma Thompson, great-great grandchildren Maggie Fincher and Cobi Fincher.

