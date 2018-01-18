Roberts sentenced to 60 years in drug case

ATHENS–A Henderson County jury sentenced an Athens man to 60 years in the Texas Department of Corrections on Jan. 10. Stephen Duane Roberts, age 45, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2017 by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force.

District Attorney Mark Hall said, “The Henderson County Sheriff’s personnel that made the case and the attorneys who tried it for the State all did an excellent job. I think that the sentence handed down by the jury reveals a clear statement to offenders that we are tired of illegal drugs permeating our community and destroying lives in the process, and if two or more stints in the pen don’t bring about a change in behavior, then this will be the result.”

Investigator Josh Rickman of the Sheriff’s Office secured a search warrant for Roberts’ home on Williams Street in Athens. Upon execution, deputies found almost 20 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, ecstasyand other prescription pills. Roberts was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and was indicted by a Henderson County Grand Jury in March of last year.

In the trial that began on Tuesday, Jan. 9, Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Bargmann and Daniel Cox presented evidence and testimony from Investigator Rickman and other Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies, as well as a woman that was on the premises when the warrant was executed.

She testified to having lived there with Roberts for the preceding six weeks, during which time she used drugs numerous times. She also testified that as many as 40 or 50 people a day would come by the residence to buy drugs.

After an hour and 20 minutes of deliberations, the jury found Roberts guilty. The trial, held before Judge Mark Calhoon of the 3rd District Court, then proceeded to the sentencing phase. Due to Roberts’ extensive criminal history, the sentencing ranged from 25 years to life imprisonment.

Roberts had two previous convictions for possession of drugs, one with intent to deliver, others included felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, DWI, and assault, among other offenses. He was on parole for the felon in possession of a firearm charge when he was arrested for this offense.

In his closing argument to the jury, Assistant District Attorney Cox stated, “Prison will not rehabilitate this man. He has been to prison three times already and keeps committing crimes. The only way to stop him from committing crimes in the future is to sentence him to prison for a significant amount of time.”