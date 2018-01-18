MLK events huge success

By Delanda S. JohnsonSpecial to the NewsMALAKOFF–This past three-day-weekend was dedicated to the memory and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King dreamed of equal rights for all African Americans and committed to making that dream come true.His famous “I Have A Dream” speech at the March on Washington moved the nation that August day in 1963. His extraordinary words and deeds made an impact we can still feel today – 50 years after his passing.Dr. King a man of peace, a man of vision, and a man with a dream was one of the many trailblazers who fought for that advancement of African Americans.As Dr. King and his freedom fighters marched against racism and hate, time is repeating itself. We need to have a non-violent approach and let all of America know as the song says, “Ain’t gonna let nobody turn me around, going to keep on walking and keep on marching right up to freedom land.”The first event to celebrate Dr. King’s holiday was held on Saturday night (Jan. 13) at Johnson Chapel A. M. E. Church in Malakoff. This event was a spirit filled gospel explosion, with singing groups and soloists from within Henderson County and Anderson County. The main attraction was gospel recording artist Chuck and the Guiding Clouds from Huntsville, who Blessed the audience with empowering and Holy Ghost filled songs.The second event celebrating Dr. King was held Monday night (Jan. 15, the actual birthday of Dr. King) at New Hope Corinth C. M. E. Church in Malakoff.The program opened with Bro. Derryl Jackson and Sis. Marilyn Marks greeting the congregation.Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse spoke to the congregation on church security. He also stated that there would be a training session scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12 at the Henderson County Sheriff office.“In times like these we must learn how to protect ourselves even in a religious atmosphere. We must be aware of our surrounding and crime has no boundaries,” said Sheriff Hillhouse.Rev. Keith Ray, Pastor of Johnson Chapel A. M. E. Church stirred the congregation with a powerful message “Never Be Ashamed To Take A Knee.” The message centered around that we, as the human race should never be afraid and to always pray.Rev. Ray stated, “There is power when you pray. You can move mountains if you just get on your knees and pray. Dr. King was a man who believed in love, fairness and the right of all people. Dr. King walked the streets to help break the barrier of racism. Dr. King died trying to help us understand how important it is to love without boundaries.Jesus said, “We should pray and not faint. We are a people who have survived through prayer, however, today we have stopped praying. We must stand against the Devil and prayer is power. We have forgotten that prayer changes things. Know that prayer will change any situation, all you need to do is just get down on your knees.Dr. King prayed and his walk with Jesus was unmovable. Like Dr. King, we must realize that when we walk in Christ and pray, Jesus will hear and answer your prayer. For each one paid the ultimate price for a friend, Dr. King, his life for equality for all mankind and Jesus, His life is Eternal Life.”