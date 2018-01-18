Hornets win district opener Athens sits at 19-2 overall this season

Posted by : admin | On : January 18, 2018

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–Athens coach Cliff Thompson said Friday’s 89-74 victory over the Palestine Wildcats was the biggest game he has seen all season.

It was the District 18-4A opener for both teams, and a competitive game until the second half of play.

“We shot the ball well,” Thompson said. “We made it hard for them to get shots they normally get. I feel like we played a really good game. Rowdy (Godwin) probably played his best game of the year with his rebounding and defense. I can’t think of one player who I am disappointed in that played. That was a fun game, and I am glad to see it.”

Athens is 19-2 overall and 1-0 in District 18-4A play. They return to action Tuesday as they host the Mexia Black Cats at 7:30 p.m. from AHS Gymnasium.

“They are big,” Thompson said. “They have 6-foot, 6-inch and 6-foot, 5-inch guys who can play. They have some guards who can shoot and handle the ball. I have seen them on film and they like to press. I assume they will do that to us too. I haven’t watched enough film to see how they handle our pace. Our big guys will have to play good Tuesday.”

Athens was led in scoring by senior Gary Lyons with 20 points. Senior Miles Koehler had 18, Javiry Bowman had 17, Chris Taylor had 14, Godwin had 12 while Cam Ray and Rhejhi Sherfield had four.

Palestine (14-13, 0-1) was led by Matthew Wages with 22 points. Jeremiah Davis had nine, L.A. Wiggins and Israel Fatade had seven and Enoch Fatade and Quinton Cook had six. Kameron Hamilton and Eric Carthon had three and T.J. Dever had two.

In the first quarter, Athens jumped out to a 14-5 lead with over three minutes left in the quarter on a layup by Bowman. Palestine was able to cut into the deficit and got to within 18-13 after the first quarter.

The second quarter is where Thompson said the momentum seemed to shift.

“They scored 27 points in the second quarter to our 30 points. That is a very high scoring quarter,” the coach said. “They hit five 3’s in the second quarter, and when teams hit them like that it is hard to pull away. I thought we did a good job of staying the course, and they were shooting the ball well.”

The Wildcats cut the deficit to eight at the break on a fast break layup by Davis with time running out on the clock for the 48-40 deficit.

Thompson said at the break, the main focus is with continuing to do what they do.

“I told them at halftime that we don’t need to make any adjustments,” Thompson said. “We need to keep doing what we are doing, and I feel like throughout the year teams scout us and when they get tired, they don’t run back hard in transition. We are able to get easy baskets later in games.”

The Hornets were able to get the lead back up into double digits early in the third quarter. Lyons found Godwin on a fast break dunk to get the lead to 54-42.

The lead never got back to single digits the remainder of the game.

Thompson said with the Hornets at 19-2 at this point, the bond he has developed with the team has been for him as a coach.

“For me, they are really special. I came in when the six seniors were sophomores. We have had some success over the last two years,” the coach said. “I am trying to enjoy the time I have with them. They are good players and good kids. I don’t have to worry about discipline with them. It is a good fun group to be around. I am hoping our success shows how I feel about them.”