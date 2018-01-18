Glenn Ellen Pulley

Glenn Ellen Pulley, born Jan. 11, 1934, went to be with the Lord Jan. 15, 2018 at 84 years of age. She was the youngest child of Josie and Jesse Cude of Malakoff.

She married David R. “Pete” Pulley in 1951 and had three children. She and her husband were ministers and pastored Terrell First Assembly of God Church for 42 years. She was ordained through Victory Fellowship International and retained her ordination at her death.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 12 brothers, one sister, son David M. Pulley and husband Rev. D. R. “Pete” Pulley.

She is survived by two daughters Kay Pulley and Carmen Pulley both of Mesquite, brother-in-law Dean Pulley of Athens, sister-in-law Joann Cude of Houston, cousins Bud and Paul Cude, many that are like family at Terrell First Assembly of God Church and Dallas Rock of Ages Church.She has received extra special care by Pam Hiser, Bonita Wilborn, Marilyn Verm, Connie Tate, Donna Plemons, Mary Harwell and Michelle Allen Parcisiliti. She always loved her special girl,Christina Jackson Bryant.

Glenn loved to cook and especially liked to see people enjoy eating and visiting. Her cooking was easy to enjoy because it was delicious.

She loved to sing and had a strong alto voice.

Her favorite activities were traveling and shopping. Some of her dearest traveling buddies included Rev. Wayne and Rozella Brashear, Jack and Rochelle Mince, Beverly Dudley and Jo Turner.

Her goal in life was to get people to laugh and she certainly fulfilled her goal with most everyone she met. Glenn never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere.

She particularly enjoyed being spoiled and she was considered “high maintenance”! She was known to be very effective at “giving orders” (which her daughters can attest to) and would leave everyone with a final order to keep singing and be ready to meet the Lord.

A celebration of Glenn’s legacy will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at Terrell’s First Assembly of God, 203 Main St., Terrell, 75160 with interment to follow at Oakland Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at Max Slayton Funeral Chapel, 642 N. Rockwall Ave., in Terrell.

