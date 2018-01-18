Cherlyn Ann Cantrell

Posted by : admin | On : January 18, 2018

Cherlyn Ann Cantrell passed away Jan.13, 2018 in Malakoff.

Cherlyn was born in Dallas, July 4, 1958 to Charles and JoAnn Cantrell.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Cherlyn’s beautiful heart lives on in her sister Jo Wilson and husband Norman, brothers Charles Cantrell, David Cantrell and wife Julie, Keith Cantrell and wife Rebecca and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors from 12 p.m.to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19 at Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff. Funeral services for Cherlyn will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Frank Upchurch officiating.

Pallbearers will be Steven Cantrell, Brandon Wilson, Jarred Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, David Cantrell, Dustin Cantrell and Ethan Cantrell. Interment will be in Post Oak Cemetery.