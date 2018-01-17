William McCleary “Bill” Estes

William McCleary “Bill” Estes, 65, of Blue Ridge, Ga., passed into Heaven on Jan. 10, 2018.

Bill was born in Waco Sept. 11, 1952, to Evelyn Lawrence Estes and Robert James Estes, Jr.

He spent his youth in Dallas before moving to Mabank where he raised his son Marcus Estes, and was very involved in the First Presbyterian Church and the Masonic Lodge.

After retiring from the City of Dallas Parks and Recreation Department, Bill moved to Ft. Lauderdale, where he married Janet Teschner. Bill and Janet moved to Blue Ridge in 2010 and are members of Grace Presbyterian Church in Blairsville, Ga.

Bill was a kind, loyal and compassionate man with a strong faith, quick wit and good sense of humor.

He was an avid ice hockey fan and a long-time student of history involving WWII, the Civil War and as a Texan, The Alamo. He also enjoyed the change of seasons and riding his Harley throughout the beautiful mountains.

Bill is survived by his wife Janet Teschner, his son Marcus Estes of Midland, siblings Jim Estes of Slaton, Ric Estes of Wolfe City and Betsy Estes of Mesa Ariz., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bill’s memory to an organization supporting Parkinson’s Disease research or patients. A memorial service will be held at a future date in Mabank.

Arrangements entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Ga.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.