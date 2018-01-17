Tilly Eugene West

Posted by : admin | On : January 17, 2018

Tilly Eugene West, 54, of Eustace passed away Jan. 4, 2018. He was born Nov. 17, 1963 in Dallas to the home of Frances Smith andVirgil West, Sr.

Tilly was employed by MISD in the Maintenance Department on the paint crew.

In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors, visiting with his buddies around the fire pit, helping someone out, running football pots and, of course, his scratch-off lottery tickets.

What he cherished most was spending time with his family and friends and being able to show you something.

Tilly was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Virgil West, Jr. and Allen West.

Tilly is survived by brother Reggy West, Sr. of Dallas, daughters Stephanie West of Gun Barrel City, Shannon West of Gun Barrel City, and Kelcey West of Eustace and by his grandson Camden Heming who was his pride and joy. Tilly will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Services were held at Moorhead-Epps Funeral Home Jan. 12, 2018. Interment service followed at Oaklawn Cemetery in Mabank. Bro. Paul McKinney with the First Baptist Church in Eustace officiated for the West family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Eustace Fire Department.