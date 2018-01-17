Robert “Bob” Harwerth, Jr.

Posted by : admin | On : January 17, 2018



Robert “Bob” Harwerth, Jr., 79, of Gun Barrel City passed away peacefully at home Jan. 9, 2018, surrounded by family.

He was born to the late Eva Marie (Bippert) and Robert Harwerth, Sr. Feb. 2, 1938 in LaCoste.

Bob attended St. Leo’s grammar school and Harlandale High School, before going to the University of Texas, where he earned a scholarship to play football. He graduated in 1961 with a degree in Business and eventually began working for Texas Instruments, where he worked for 30 years until retirement.

He was a long time member of the Christian Community of God’s Delight and St. Pius X Catholic Church in Dallas.

In his retirement Bob enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a man of daily prayer and faith who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was an active member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Gun Barrel City, a craftsman who enjoyed building things, doing renovations and repairs.

As a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8806, Bob helped with the church remodeling project and was instrumental in the total redesign of the KC’s gathering space in Gun Barrel. “Harwerth Hall” was named and dedicated in his honor, Nov. 15, 2017.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Mary Sue (Mitchell) Harwerth.

He is survived by his loving wife Patricia (Brady Montgomery), son Mike and Karen Harwerth of Chanhassen, Minn., daughter Julie and Roger Van Scoy of Leander, son Steve and Gloria Harwerth of Irving, daughters Victoria and Chris Spratt of Woodstock, Ga., Mary and David Rogers of Farmers Branch, Joy and Dino Remedios of Olney, Md., and Pat’s children Sharon and TomHarman of Mesquite, Terry and Tom McDowell of Richardson, Bob and Gretchen Montgomery of Farmers Branch, John and Cristi Montgomery of Richardson, JoAnna and Mike Mayers of Littleton, Colo., and Paul Montgomery of Lake Dallas, sister Barbara Navia of Gulf Shores, Ala., 38 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, numerous other loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at Eubank Funeral Home in Mabank with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Dallas with Fr. Tom Cloherty officiating. A luncheon will be provided after Mass followed by internment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rowlett.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Knights of Columbus 8806, Attn: Greg Aiello, 118 Los Peces St., Gun Barrel City, TX 75156.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.