Gary Mannello

Funeral services for Gary Mannello were held Jan. 13, 2018 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel with Rev. Doug Sexton officiating. Interment followed the service at Phalba Cemetery.

Gary was born July 18, 1953 in Kingston, N.Y. to parents Dolores (Wolf) and Davis Mannello, Sr. and entered into eternal rest Jan. 8, 2018 at the age of 64.

Gary was known to his family and friends as “Yankee Gary.” He owned and operated Yankee Auto in Kemp. Gary loved working on cars. He enjoyed going to boat and car races. He was an amazing man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, wife Toni Griffin Mannello and brother John Mannello.

He is survived by his step-children Jake Broussard of Austin and Alyssa Gray of McKinney, mother Dolores Mannello of Kemp, brothers Davis Mannello and wife Nancy of Port Ewen, N.Y., Ronnie Mannello and wife Linda of Port Ewen, N.Y., Joseph Mannello of Port Ewen, N.Y. and Roger Mannello and wife Tina of Port Ewen, N.Y., sister Diane Mannello of Payne Springs, close friends Mark Helms of Kemp and Cindy Freeman of Kingston, N.Y., other loving family members and many more friends.

