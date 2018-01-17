Esta Pansy Blakely

Posted by : admin | On : January 17, 2018

Esta Pansy Blakely was born Oct. 24, 1934 in Hedley to parents Malcolm “Red” Mills and Ruth (Brown) Mills, and entered into eternal rest Jan. 8, 2018.

Pansy loved playing bridge with her friends in the Cedar Creek Lake area and was proud of her accomplishment as a Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League.

She delighted in singing in the choir and with her beloved Sunday School class at the First Baptist Church of Mabank.

At the sight of friends and family, her bright smile would light up the room and melt hearts. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Pansy was preceded in death by her parents, past husband Howard Blakely and son Sam Blakely.

She is survived by her son Blake Blakely, grandchildren Clifton, Jared, Crystal and Jonathan, multiple great-grandchildren, sisters Anna and Kate, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at the First Baptist Church of Mabank.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.