Dorothy Jeanne Huston

Posted by : admin | On : January 17, 2018

Dorothy Jeanne Huston was born to Cecil and Ulric Huston Jan. 12, 1937 in Ohio.

She grew up on a small farm with her mother, father and six siblings.Dorothy being second to last in the bunch, she attended school through the eighth grade.

Talk about living life in the fast lane! Dorothy met the best looking guy she had ever seen in her life, that’s including Hollywood. Bill goes and robs the cradle and took Dorothy to be his wife July 26, 1952 when she was at the ripe old age of 15 and he was 18.

Wise men say only fools rush in, he just couldn’t help falling in love with her. They would have celebrated their 65 wedding anniversary on July 26, 2017 but Bill passed on April 12, 2017. Five months later on Sept. 12, 2107 Dorothy went to be with the love of her life.

Dorothy gave birth to their first child Kathleen Jean in 1954 on June 23. She was 17 and Bill was 20. Beth Ann came next, then William Douglas, Michael Dean and Robin Yvonne.

Well after nine years of that stuff they figured they had a handful and boy did they, five of the most strong-willed, death defying ornery critters you ever laid your eyes on. How they survived us and sometimes we survived them will always be a mystery. Maybe it was all Dorothy’s homemade food and their amazing gardens of fresh fruits and vegetables they had for decades.

Dorothy always had an open door for everyone and you never left her home hungry. She would whip up enough food for an army and top it off with some homemade cinnamon rolls or chocolate chip cookies. Oh and love, it was there buried deep and hard to see sometimes, but it was always there and still is.

Dorothy had a heart to love and accept people right where they were. She always shared their joy right along with the folks who had good fortune, a better job, a new car, new house and vacation. She would be there with them feeling happy for them, smiling and laughing, reservation. She wanted and enjoyed seeing people do well in this life, to see them grow and be more than they were yesterday.

Dorothy will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she touched with her friendliness, caring, warmth, humor and her devotion to God. She would always say “pray and believe, you have to believe!” We love you dearly Dorothy Jeanne Cullumber, our mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma.

I hope we all will catch and hold onto the many jewels in this woman that she has left behind.