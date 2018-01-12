Robert Michael McCraw

Robert Michael McCraw known by his friends as “Mike” and by his mother as “Michael”, passed away peacefully at home Jan. 3, 2018.

Mike was born March 20, 1951 in Gaffney, S.C., son of Robert McCraw and Vernice Duncan Lowery.

Mike joined the Marines and served during the Vietnam conflict. He managed service stations in the Garland and Mesquite area.

He worked for an electric supply company as a local delivery driver. He loved Nascar and driving a race car on local dirt tracks.

Mike was a member of the Payne Springs United Methodist Church, where he served as president of “United Methodist Men” for two years. He was very active on the Missions Committee. Mike attended G.R.A.C.E. Emmaus Walk #42 at Camp Gilmont in October 2007. He delighted in creating snack bags for the kids at Loves Outreach in Cherokee Shores each month.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, beloved aunt Vermelle Duncan, baby brother and step-father J.B. Lowery.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Sharon McCraw of Tool, mother Bernice Lowery of Charlotte, N.C., brother Joel Lowery of Fla., sister Bobbette Wyte of Gaffney, S.C., daughters Melondy Brown and Misty Green of Athens, son Michael McCraw of Athens, grandchildren Karlee and Colton Jackson of Athens, Christian Rion of Athens, numerous step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at the Payne Springs United Methodist Church with Rev. David Diller and Rev. Roy James officiating. Interment followed the service to King Cemetery in Kemp.

