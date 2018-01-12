Jack Salter

Funeral services for Jack Salter were held Jan. 9, 2018 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Denny Burris, Chaplain for Dallas Fire Department officiating. Interment followed the service at Oaklawn Cemetery in Mabank.

Jack was born Dec. 30, 1933 in Mabank to parents Foy and Beulah (Perkins) Salter and went to be with the Lord Jan. 6, 2018 at the age of 84.

Jack graduated from Mabank High School. He married the love of his life, Joyce Hammer, Feb. 11, 1953 in Mabank.

Jack retired from the Dallas Fire Department after 27 years of service. He enjoyed ranching and was a real estate broker for years. Jack served three terms as Mayor of Mabank and received recognition while serving. He was a member of Mabank Volunteer Fire Department, served on the Mabank ISD School Board, City Council and on the board for Oaklawn Cemetery. Jack was a Mason and attended the First United Methodist Church. Jack enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Jack’s family was his first priority and greatest joy. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Jack will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved him.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and son Michael Jack Salter.

He is survived by his loving wife Joyce Salter of Mabank, daughter Kathy Barnes of Dallas, daughter Lesa Ooten of Mabank and son Robert Salter of Payne Springs, grandchildren Lori Pettit and husband Rob of Justin, Eric Barnes and wife Lisa of Tenn., Matt Ooten and wife Brittini of Bullard, great-grandchildren Tucker and Sara Pettit, Baleigh,Wiley and Piper Barnes and Tatum Burks, brother Herman R. Salter and wife Claudine of Mabank, sister Shirley Meckley and husband Paul of Rowlett, other loving family members and many more friends.

