Clifford Jerome “Cricket” Hinds, Jr.

Funeral services for Clifford Jerome “Cricket” Hinds, Jr. were held Jan. 4, 2018 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank.

Clifford was born July 28, 1954 in Long Beach, Calif., to parents Clifford Jerome and Barbara Lee (Boyd) Hinds and entered into eternal rest Dec. 28, 2017 at the age of 63.

Clifford graduated from Duncanville High School and attended Trinity Valley College where he played football until being recruited into the United States Army. He served in the military for seven years.

Clifford worked for the Post Office 30 years as a mechanic and retired in 2010.

He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. Clifford was a fishing guide on several of the lakes around the area and before his stroke he took disabled vets out fishing. He loved going elk hunting in Wyoming. Clifford enjoyed shooting his gun and panning for gold.

He had a great sense of humor, loved watching movies. MASH and Star Trek were some of his favorites.

Clifford played golf and loved racing cars. He was a member of the American Legion. Clifford was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother Dealtha Rankey Craig.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Pam Hinds of Kemp, daughter Haylea Hinds of Kemp, grandson Benson Nichols of Kemp, brother Richards Hinds of Kemp, sister-in-law Kim Smith and husband Gene of Corsicana, brother-in-law James Tapley and wife Shery of Van, brother-in-law Carl Tapley and wife Paula of Tyler, numerous nieces and nephews, best friends Kellis Pierce and wife Donna of Athens, best friend Don Dean of Kemp, other loving family members and many more friends.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in Clifford’s honor to the Fisher House at www.fisherhouse.org.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.