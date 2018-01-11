Police investigate armed robbery

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–Athens police are investigating a robbery that was reported Saturday night at Moonshiners on Corsicana Street in Athens.

The attendant on duty reported that two men, dressed in black entered the store approximately 11:20 p.m. and approached the counter with a gun, demanding money. According to a report by KLTV, the clerk was holding her baby at the time, since the baby’s father had dropped the child off 30 minutes earlier.

The clerk gave the robbers the money and they left the store. No injuries were reported. Detective Adam Parkins is investigating the incident. Security camera footage from the robbery is available on KLTV’s website.