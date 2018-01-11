Lady Tigers take down Frankston Malakoff picks up district victory

Posted by : admin | On : January 11, 2018



By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Lady Tigers varsity basketball squad picked up a district win over the Frankston Lady Indians at home Tuesday.

Sophomore Alliyah Coleman got the scoring kickstarted for the Lady Tigers with the first two points of the contest.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the Lady Indians called a timeout with 5:40 remaining in the first quarter.

The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Indians 6-2 following the timeout to take a 12-2 lead into the second quarter.

Once again, the Lady Tigers got on the board first to start the second quarter, courtesy of a layup from KeiKei Walker.

Both teams struggled late from the free throw line, with the Lady Tigers going 0/2, and the Lady Indians going 1/4 from the line.

The Lady Tigers would hold the lead, 16-7 at halftime.

The Lady Indians began the second half from the line, going 1/2 to cut the lead to 16-8.

The Lady Tigers answered on a shot from Ta’liha Dora that was rebounded by Sha’kera Thompson to make it 20-8.

With the Lady Tigers in possession of the ball late, senior Charlsey Stearman was able to finish an inbound pass from Nakeya Kelley to push the lead to 22-8.

The Lady Tigers would get the last score of the third quarter with Coleman putting in the final shot with four seconds remaining to take a 24-10 lead into the final quarter of play.

The Lady Indians were in familiar territory to start the fourth quarter, taking shots from the line after early foul trouble by the Lady Indians.

It paid off for the Lady Tigers as Frankston missed 3/4 free throws, leaving the lead at 26-11.

Senior Jalie Dawson added two more points for the Lady Tigers to bump their lead up to 28-11.

The Lady Tigers would only allow four more points total the rest of the fourth quarter.

The game ended with three straight successful layups from Dawson, including the final one at the buzzer to lead the Lady Tigers to a 38-15 victory.

The Lady Tigers head back to the road Friday, Jan. 12 to take on the Teague Lady Lions in another district matchup, beginning at 5 p.m.