Zola Gardner

Posted by : admin | On : January 10, 2018



Funeral services for Zola Gardner were held Jan. 10, 2018 at Anderson-Clayton Brothers Funeral Home in Kemp with Billy Sparks officiating. Interment followed the service at King Cemetery in Kemp.

Zola was born July 26, 1930 in Kemp to parents Ross and Florence Greenhaw and entered into rest Jan. 5, 2018 at the age of 87.

Zola graduated from Kemp High School. After retirement from Sears Service Center, Zola moved to Seven Points.

She and Jim Smith had a great life there and many happy years together. Zola enjoyed nothing more than going to the casinos and playing the “sizzling 7” machine. She was an avid reader until she lost her sight and loved crossword puzzles, especially the New York Times.

Zola’s daughters were her life and anyone who knew her was aware that her grandchildren hung the moon.

Born into a family of ten children, Zola was the last to survive. She often said, losing her brothers and sisters was the hardest part of getting old.

Nancy Graff was mom’s life line in the last years of her life…always there to take her out to eat and shop. A suggestion of going, had Zola on the porch, ready, with her purse on her shoulder.

Zola was preceded in death by daughter Debbie Harrison.

She is survived by her daughters Shirley Hill and husband Mike Hardin, Nancy VanOverschelde and husband Gene, three grandchildren Kanesha Dearing and husband J.D., Chris Donaldson and wife Marci, Matt Reece and wife Jennifer and five great-grandchildren.

She will be missed my family and friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com.