Velma Mae James

Posted by : admin | On : January 10, 2018

Velma Mae James, 93, peacefully passed away Dec. 23, 2017, at her home in Seven Points.

A memorial service celebrating Velma’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Cedar Creek Lake United Methodist Church, 100 S Old Indian Trail in Tool.

Velma was born in Lindale April 1, 1924 to Ella Mae and John Dee Johnson.

Velma and husband Bill moved to Seven Points in 1987 and were members of Cedar Creek Lake United Methodist Church for many years. Velma loved her church family, enjoyed volunteering at the Cedar Creek Library and playing card games, especially bridge, with her many friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years Billie Joe James, her parents and sisters Willa White and Inez Kennedy and her sons William Barry James and Jeffrey Hobart James.

She is survived by her sisters Bette Emerson, Rita Johnson Pool and husband Steve and brothers John Johnson and wife Glenda and Larry Johnson, her daughter Jennifer Colby and son-in-law Jim, son Joe James and wife Donna along with her beloved 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Velma James to The Library at Cedar Creek Lake, PO Box 43711, Seven Points, Tx 75143 or to the Scholarship Endowment Fund, Cedar Creek Lake United Methodist Church, PO Box 43175, Tool, Tx 75143.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Genesis Hospice Care for their care, kindness and support in her final days and to Moorhead – Epps Funeral Home.

Arrangements were under the direction of Moorhead – Epps Funeral Home in Gun Barrel City.