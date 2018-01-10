Thomas Edward Myers

Thomas Edward Myers, beloved husband, father, peepaw, brother and uncle, died peacefully Dec. 9, 2017 at his home in Forney and went to be with our Lord.

Tom was born in Safford, Ariz., to Russell Edward and Frances Marie Myers.

In 1969 Tom moved to Dallas with his mother and youngest sister Liz.

In 1973 Tom married Vicki Sue Carter and they had two sons, Adam and Cody.

He joined the Air Force in 1975 and was stationed in Michigan. Afterwards, he moved to Mesquite and went to work for SBC/AT&T until his retirement in 2003.

Vicki passed away in December 2002 and Tom later married Peggy Richardson in 2007.

Over the years, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and attending church.

Tom is survived by his wife Peggy, sons Adam Myers and wife Rebecca, Cody Myers and wife Victoria, Peggy’s daughters Jennifer, Heather, and Danielle, grandchildren C.J., Ben, Gage and Audrey, Victoria’s children Kayla and Tobias, sisters Janet Morgan and husband Frank, Judy Freeman and husband Don and Liz deWet and husband Leon, four nieces and nephews Tony Freeman, Melinda Fithen, Jason Morgan, Kimberly Moore, five great-nieces and nephews, aunt Aretes Geer, and numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church in Kemp.

A heartfelt thank you from the family goes to Vitas Hospice of Greenville for their support and loving care.