Mary Jo Browning

Funeral services for Mary Jo Browning were held Jan. 9, 2018 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Rev. Brent Tucker officiating. Interment followed the service at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Dallas.

Mary Jo was born April 18, 1922 in Pickton to parents Roy L. and Lillie L. (Kimbro) Ormsby and entered into eternal rest Jan. 6, 2018 at the age of 95.

Mary Jo graduated from Pickton High School in 1939.

She married the love of her life, Otha Frank Browning in 1939 and she was a loving wife to Otha Frank, until his passing in 1989.

Mary Jo was a Christian, Baptist by faith and was a member of First Baptist Church of Mabank. She loved the Lord and loved serving Him.

Mary Jo loved her family and was a loyal friend to many. She was fun loving and loved to laugh. Mary Jo was very outgoing, never met a stranger and always liked to be on the go. She had been a member of Eubank Cedar Creek Support Group since 1989 and attended faithfully every month. Mary Jo was also a member of the Super Chicks.

She liked to travel and was an excellent cook. Mary Jo was known for her fried chicken and coconut pie. She liked going fishing and playing games. Mary Jo was an amazing mother, who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Felda Duncan, sister Clemmie Irby and serveral nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her daughter Patricia Browning of Dallas and son Richard Browning of Gun Barrel City, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

