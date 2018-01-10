John Yancy Bess

A memorial service for John Yancy Bess will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Father Dan Daughtery officiating.

John was born Aug. 6, 1943 in El Dorado, Ark., to parents Gordon Harold and Altha Virginia (Gregory) Bess and entered into eternal rest Jan. 2, 2018 at the age of 74.

John was known to his family and friends as “Yancy.”

He graduated from Frankston High School in 1962 and attended Henderson County Junior. College and Tyler Junior. College. Yancy served in the United States Air Force serving as a Staff Sergeant working in electronics and communications. He received an Air Force Service Medal before being honorably discharged in 1967.

Yancy worked in concrete construction working for Austin Commercial for ten years and Striland Construction 14 years.

He married the loved of his life, Dorothy Ruth Little Sept. 15, 1997 in Kaufman after being together for 11 years.

Yancy was an amazing man. He was very respectable, well-mannered and liked having fun. He loved his job and was a hard worker. Yancy liked being outdoors whether it was fishing or hunting.

He had a bond with his brother like no other and he had a soft spot for his cats and dogs. Yancy enjoyed being with family and friends. He loved old movies and westerns. Yancy will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved him.

Yancy was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Virginia Bess and buddies Gary Jones and Wayland Schoen.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years and married 21 years Dorothy Bess of Mabank, brother Bobby Bess and wife Darlene of Kilgore, niece Rikki and spouse Al Yonick, buddies Donnie Brown, Craig Adamson and Willie Aguirre, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, his dog and companion Casper and his two cats Spot and Flash.

