Ernest Leroy Carroll

Ernest Leroy Carroll, “Leroy,” was born April 25, 1933, in Dallas to parents Ernest Gilbert Carroll and Ollie Romas Waits Carroll. Leroy entered into eternal rest Dec. 27, 2017, at the age of 84.

Leroy worked for Braniff Airways for 30 years and Southwest Airlines for 17 years, retiring in 1998. He began as an entry level cargo agent and ascended to Regional Director of Southwest Airlines, driven by nothing more than sheer determination and a GED designation.

His leadership helped to effect change to aviation history throughout the region. He was a boxing coach for the Golden Gloves in the Farmer’s Branch Firefighter’s Boxing Club throughout the sixties, seventies and eighties, bringing guidance and compassion to many a young man.

When he retired in 1998, it was to a beautiful house on the lake, surrounded by tall oak trees and a boat in a dock on the water, with a closet full of rods and reels and a tackle box chock full of lures. He lived to fish.

Leroy was a true man’s man whose strong will and fighting spirit affected everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Candace Anita Walters.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Barbara Carroll, son Thomas Gene Carroll, grandchildren Sean Eric Carroll, Shannon Colleen Carroll, Corey Walters and fiancé Krystal Aragon, sister Cleo Sherrard, niece Nancy Estes and her husband Dave, along with many other loving family members and an untold amount of friends.

A memorial service was held Jan. 6, 2018 at First Baptist Church.

A personal tribute may be made at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.