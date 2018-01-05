Jimmie Burt

Our loving mother Jimmie Burt passed away Dec. 31, 2017. She was born July 13, 1947 to Mildred andJames Lazarus.

Jimmie was a loving wife, a wonderful loving mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she touched with her friendliness, caring, warmth, humor and devotion to God.

Jimmie is survived by her loving husband Dean Webb, her daughter Cheryl Dunn and husband Carl, son David Tharp and sister Linda Bell, four step-daughters Deana, Brandy, Amy and Cassie, five grandchildren Matthew and Joseph Dunn, Zackary and Brook Tharp and step-grand-daughter Emma and many more nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Jan. 5, 2018 at Moorhead – Epps Funeral Home in Gun Barrel City.

