Jesse Lee Cooper, Sr.

Posted by : admin | On : January 5, 2018

Funeral services for Jesse Cooper, Sr. were Jan. 5, 2018 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel. Interment followed the service at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Jesse was born on Oct. 9, 1944 in Sulphur Bluff to parents Lloyd Ray and Olivia (Smith) Cooper and entered into eternal rest Jan. 1, 2018 at the age of 73.

Jesse married the love of his life, Wanda Lambright, March 16, 1963.

He worked for PAM Transport, as a truck driver for over 30 years, and received many driving awards for safety.

Jesse was a very friendly man, who would talk to anyone and give his shirt off his back to help someone in need. For anyone who needed help, he would open his home to them.

Jesse loved to collect knives. He could build or fix anything and was a jack of all trades.

He was a member of the VFW and could drink Budweiser and play dominos. Jesse enjoyed watching westerns and soap operas. He was Baptist by faith. Jesse was a very loving and kind man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, wife Wanda Cooper, daughter Lisa Ann Cooper, grandson BJ Bruner, brothers Howard and Bill Cooper, sisters Lawanda Lambright, Zelma Milam and sister Melva Starks.

He is survived by his loving children, son Jesse Lee Cooper, Jr. of Gun Barrel City, daughter Jackie McCauley and husband Bryan of Aransas Pass, daughter Darlene Annette Cooper and husband Kim of Gun Barrel City, granddaughter Rachel Bruner of Gun Barrel City, grandson Raymond T. Scott, Jr. and wife Candace of Huntsville, grandson Jim Bob Scott, seven great-grandchildren, sister Neoma Faye Cooper, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.