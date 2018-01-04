Tigers looking to rebound after quick exit Malakoff’s season ends against State champion Rockdale

By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Tigers football squad had a terrific 2017 regular season.

The Tigers came into the season focused and ready to build off a State semifinal appearance in 2016.

Head Coach Jamie Driskell had plenty of depth coming into September, and had a lot of players to choose from to set his lineup.

“We have enough kids that they’re going to have to compete for their spot and they’re going to have to bring it every day, and if they have a bad day or a bad week there’s going to be somebody right there on their heels to take their position,” Driskell said.

The Tigers rattled off eight straight wins to begin their regular season, including a 5-0 start in district play.

Then the Tigers faced a tough Teague team, and eventually fell 35-14 for their first loss of the season.

The Tigers didn’t let that affect them in their final regular season tune-up before the postseason.

The Tigers drubbed the Elkhart Elks, setting a school record with a 75-0 victory at home.

The Tigers would head into the 3A UIL Football playoffs as one of the contenders to compete for a State championship, coming just two wins shy the year prior.

They faced a hot Rockdale team in their first game at Crockett High School.

The Tigers were trailing late into the fourth quarter, and started their comeback when they cut the lead to 38-33 with a touchdown.

A late score by Rockdale would seal the Tigers’ fate though as they fell 46-33, ending their season with a 9-2 overall record.

But on a semi-positive note, nobody beat Rockdale in the playoffs in 2017.

Rockdale picked up victories over Woodville, West and Teague before facing the Brock Eagles in the State championship game.

Brock knocked off Kemp in the State semifinals, but were unable to overcome a huge comeback by Rockdale as they won the 3A State championship title.

The Tigers put their best foot forward in 2017, but unfortunately were unable to advance.

The Tigers have had great success under Driskell, and look to build off their experience this year, and carry it into 2018.