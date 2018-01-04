Henderson County Republican Party sets forums/Meet the candidates Jan. 29 and Feb. 5

Posted by : admin | On : January 4, 2018

Special to The News

ATHENS–Henderson County Republican Chair, Betty Holland, announced two forum dates for the 2018 Republican Primary candidates. These are official forums hosted by the Republican Party in Henderson County.

“We have scheduled two forums that allow Henderson County voters the opportunity to hear from the candidates,” Holland said. “Our focus will be on providing unbiased questions from unbiased moderators, and I’m encouraging all candidates seeking office next spring to participate. We want everyone to walk away from these events feeling good about how the forums served our voters.”

Detailed schedules for the upcoming forums will be released shortly, and Chair Holland hopes the community will come out and support all of the candidates who will be working hard over the coming months. “I appreciate the strong voter support across our county over the years, and will continue to provide Republicans with a well-run primary throughout the county. I look forward to welcoming everyone to the forums this year.”

The first forum will be held in Athens at Living for the Brand Cowboy Church at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, located at 902 NE Loop 7 in Athens. The second forum will be held in Brownsboro at Rockhill Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, located on State Highway 31 East in Brownsboro.

Bob Miars will be the Moderator at both forums.

Running for county judge are attorney Jeff Weinstein and Precinct 2 Commissioner Wade McKinney. County Judge Richard Sanders is not seeking re-election, ending his term in office at the close of 2018.

Three candidates have lined up for McKinney’s commissioner seat: David Conner, Joshua Bardwell and Scott Tuley. Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Geeslin has filed for re-election as has Kelly Harris. JP 5 is being contested by incumbent Belinda Brownlow, Patrick Gresham and Rick Simmons.

Precinct 2 JP will be contested by sitting justice Kevin Pollock and former officeholder Dale Blaylock.

State House of Representatives for District 4 has drawn fourRepublicans, including Dr. Stuart Spitzer, who has filed for his former seat – also Ashley McKee, Keith Bell and Earl Brunner. Democrat Eston Williams has also filed for the seat.

John Wray is running unopposed for House Seat District 10, which covers those living on the west side of Cedar Creek Lake.

The District 5 Congressional seat being vacated by Jeb Hensarling has attracted nine contenders including: Dist. 4 Texas House Rep. Lance Gooden, Jason Wright, Sam Deen, Bunni Pounds, Danny Campbell, David Williams, Charles Lingerfelt and Kenneth Sheets, as well as Dan Wood, the Democrat candidate.

District 5 serves an area of a southeast portion of Dallas County plus Mesquite and a number of smaller counties south and east of Dallas including Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson and Kaufman counties. As of the 2000 census, District 5 represents 651,620 people.