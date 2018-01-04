Henderson County Grand Jury Report

Special to The News
ATHENS–District Attorney Mark Hall reports that the Henderson County Grand Jury for the July-December term 2017 returned the following indictments. In addition, 13 cases are indicted under seal.
• Robert Dwayne Marin, 40, Athens, Injury to a Child.
• Coy Rain Mize, 26, Snyder, Burglary of Habitation.
• Justin James Williams, 28, Athens, Evading Arrest or Detention.
• Jimmy Dewith Wrigley, 17, Athens, Injury to a Child.
• Nathan Craig Lambert, 45, Kemp, Aggravated Assault.
• James Wheeler Shelton, III, 47, Athens, Possession of Controlled Substance (PCS) and Tampering with Evidence.
• Debra Renee Slay, 31, Murchison, PCS.
• Jennie Lea Hydrick, 58, Mabank, PCS.
• Phillip Corey Stewart, 39, Chandler, Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon.
• Jonathan Daniel McSween, 33, Malakoff, Evading Arrest or Detention.
• Brandy Lea Collum, 31, Malakoff, PCS.
• Darrell Wayne Cranfill, Jr,, 42, Eustace, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle.
• Keaton Alan Carner, 26, Chandler, PCS.
• David Lee James, 36, Chandler, PCS.
• Brett Allen Anderson, 20, Kaufman, Aggravated Sexual Assault.
• Lorenzo Demarkas Patton, 35, Athens, Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear and Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance.
• Beatrice Kay Anderson, 52, Malakoff, Assault on Public Servant.
• Rodney Ricardo Greer, 41, Athens, PCS.
• Hunter Glenn Wilcox, 20, PCS.
• Steven Ray Stewart, 46, Eustace, Obstruction or Retaliation.
• Jeffrey Allen Nowlan, 27, Plano, PCS.
• Douglas Wayne Starkey, 53, Athens, Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements.
• Garret Sloan McDaniel, 23, Malakoff, Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements.
• Clifton Denean Dora, 58, Chandler, Burglary.
• James Michael McCraw, 36, Athens, Burglary.
• Jeremy Shaynee Meeks, 34, Gun Barrel City, Aggravated Assault and Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle.
• Amy Elizabeth Correll, 41, Tyler, PCS.
• Jonathan Daniel McSween, 33, Malakoff, Assault.
• Christopher Michael Radford, 25, Jefferson, Cruelty to Animals.
• David Rolland Figueroa, 27, Athens, PCS.
• Justin Michael Markee, 33, Mabank, Arson.
• Jarodrick Sharrod Young, 19, Athens, Tampering with Evidence.
• Ransom Roc Simmons, 24, Kaufman, Evading Arrest or Detention.
• Reginal Mark Morgan, 30, Murchison, Abandoning/Endangering a Child.
• Anna Marie Dalton, 25, Log Cabin, Abandoning/Endangering a Child.
• Ryan Liam Buford, 19, Gun Barrel City, Illegal Dumping.
• Matthew Dale Gage, 17, Mabank,Illegal Dumping.
• Jamie Lamon Nelson, 26, Frankston, Evading Arrest or Detention and Continuous Violence Against the Family.
• Tierney Dawn Robison, 35, Forney, Burglary, 2 counts.
• Tonya Michelle Yates, 47, Tool, Illegal Dumping.
• Dylan Andrew Baker, 20, Chandler, Aggravated Assault, 2 counts.
• Arlie Dewight England, 50, Gun Barrel City, PCS.
• Anthony Dandar Williams, 45, Athens, Tampering with Evidence and Evading Arrest or Detention.
• Nathan Arron Villa, 25, Mexia, Evading Arrest or Detention.
• Joseph Lee Marshall Autrey, 49, Seven Points, Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Firearm.
Jan
04
Henderson County Grand Jury Report
Posted by : January 4, 2018| On :
Special to The News
Leave a Reply