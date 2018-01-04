Henderson County Grand Jury Report

Special to The News

ATHENS–District Attorney Mark Hall reports that the Henderson County Grand Jury for the July-December term 2017 returned the following indictments. In addition, 13 cases are indicted under seal.

• Robert Dwayne Marin, 40, Athens, Injury to a Child.

• Coy Rain Mize, 26, Snyder, Burglary of Habitation.

• Justin James Williams, 28, Athens, Evading Arrest or Detention.

• Jimmy Dewith Wrigley, 17, Athens, Injury to a Child.

• Nathan Craig Lambert, 45, Kemp, Aggravated Assault.

• James Wheeler Shelton, III, 47, Athens, Possession of Controlled Substance (PCS) and Tampering with Evidence.

• Debra Renee Slay, 31, Murchison, PCS.

• Jennie Lea Hydrick, 58, Mabank, PCS.

• Phillip Corey Stewart, 39, Chandler, Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon.

• Jonathan Daniel McSween, 33, Malakoff, Evading Arrest or Detention.

• Brandy Lea Collum, 31, Malakoff, PCS.

• Darrell Wayne Cranfill, Jr,, 42, Eustace, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle.

• Keaton Alan Carner, 26, Chandler, PCS.

• David Lee James, 36, Chandler, PCS.

• Brett Allen Anderson, 20, Kaufman, Aggravated Sexual Assault.

• Lorenzo Demarkas Patton, 35, Athens, Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear and Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance.

• Beatrice Kay Anderson, 52, Malakoff, Assault on Public Servant.

• Rodney Ricardo Greer, 41, Athens, PCS.

• Hunter Glenn Wilcox, 20, PCS.

• Steven Ray Stewart, 46, Eustace, Obstruction or Retaliation.

• Jeffrey Allen Nowlan, 27, Plano, PCS.

• Douglas Wayne Starkey, 53, Athens, Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements.

• Garret Sloan McDaniel, 23, Malakoff, Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements.

• Clifton Denean Dora, 58, Chandler, Burglary.

• James Michael McCraw, 36, Athens, Burglary.

• Jeremy Shaynee Meeks, 34, Gun Barrel City, Aggravated Assault and Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle.

• Amy Elizabeth Correll, 41, Tyler, PCS.

• Jonathan Daniel McSween, 33, Malakoff, Assault.

• Christopher Michael Radford, 25, Jefferson, Cruelty to Animals.

• David Rolland Figueroa, 27, Athens, PCS.

• Justin Michael Markee, 33, Mabank, Arson.

• Jarodrick Sharrod Young, 19, Athens, Tampering with Evidence.

• Ransom Roc Simmons, 24, Kaufman, Evading Arrest or Detention.

• Reginal Mark Morgan, 30, Murchison, Abandoning/Endangering a Child.

• Anna Marie Dalton, 25, Log Cabin, Abandoning/Endangering a Child.

• Ryan Liam Buford, 19, Gun Barrel City, Illegal Dumping.

• Matthew Dale Gage, 17, Mabank,Illegal Dumping.

• Jamie Lamon Nelson, 26, Frankston, Evading Arrest or Detention and Continuous Violence Against the Family.

• Tierney Dawn Robison, 35, Forney, Burglary, 2 counts.

• Tonya Michelle Yates, 47, Tool, Illegal Dumping.

• Dylan Andrew Baker, 20, Chandler, Aggravated Assault, 2 counts.

• Arlie Dewight England, 50, Gun Barrel City, PCS.

• Anthony Dandar Williams, 45, Athens, Tampering with Evidence and Evading Arrest or Detention.

• Nathan Arron Villa, 25, Mexia, Evading Arrest or Detention.

• Joseph Lee Marshall Autrey, 49, Seven Points, Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Firearm.