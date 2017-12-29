Iona “Nona” Anderson Goble Key

Iona “Nona” Anderson Goble Key, 84, of Kemp passed away Dec. 26, 2017 in Athens.

Nona was born April 14, 1933 in Martins Mill to Erskin Anderson and Annie Prestridge.

Nona grew up in Martins Mill and graduated as the valedictorian in 1951. She received a certificate for never missing a day of school.

Nona married Bob Goble Feb. 7, 1963 and the two lived in Dallas until his death in 1995.

She worked at Colbert’s for over 35 years before retiring as comptroller. In her spare time, Nona enjoyed working in her garden, crossword puzzles and traveling.

Nona met James Key while attending a grief recovery class at Northaven United Methodist Church. They were later married and moved to Kemp. Nona was a strong Christian woman who loved her Lord and family with all her heart.

Nona was preceded in death by her parents Annie and Erskin Anderson, husband Bob Goble, husband James Key and sister Lometa Courtney.

She is survived by her daughter Cheri Goble, granddaughters Lainie Contreras and Rachel Spence, great-grandchildren Caden Simms and Rylee Johnson and nephews Tony and Maxey Courtney.

The family received friends Dec. 29, 2017 at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton.