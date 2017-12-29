Barbara Gene Otteson

Posted by : admin | On : December 29, 2017



Barbara Gene Otteson, 83, of Tuscola passed away Dec. 20, 2017 in Abilene.

Barbara was born July 4, 1934 to Alexander Yandall and Nell Eugenia Trail in Seagoville.

She graduated from Seagoville High School in 1951 and worked for a telephone company.

Barabara married Chester Otteson Jan. 27, 1959. In 1960, she moved to Tacoma, Wash., for a couple of years before moving back to Seagoville where she raised her children and took care of the family.

She moved to Kemp in June 1972 and began working for the United States Post Office in 1973 until she retired in 1996.

She was a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church and was in the Red Hats Society. Barbara moved to Abilene in August 2015.

Those who passed away before Barbara were her husband Chester, brother Danny Trail and sister Joann Trail.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children Karen Seedig and husband Lanny of Tuscola, David Otteson and wife Dorine of Kemp, and Mark Otteson and Don Swatzel of Dallas, grandchildren Stacy Polnack, Kayla Brashears, Emily Yates and Sara Hustead, great-grandchildren Emma Polack and Oliver Yates and sister Peggy Daniel who will miss her dearly.

The family held services at Hillcrest Baptist Church Dec. 22, with interment following at Shiloh Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.