Fort Worth Stock Show begins Jan. 12 Event runs through Feb. 3

By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

FORT WORTH–The 122nd Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off in 2018 Friday, Jan. 12 and runs through Saturday, Feb. 3.

The first event is the AQHA Versatility Ranch horse show at Justin Arena starting at 8 a.m.

That is followed up by the Junior Agricultural Mechanics class, “Tractors on Parade,” at 3 p.m.

The first day wraps up with the Best of the West Invitational Ranch Rodeo at the Coliseum at 7:30 p.m.

On the first Saturday, Jan. 13, you won’t want to miss the All Western Parade, which begins at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $15 and $25 depending on seating preference, and must be purchased in advance.

The Stock Show Parade is held each year on the first Saturday of the Show. More than 100,000 spectators line the streets of downtown Cowtown to watch this spectacular annual event.

The premium list of stock shows included at the event are endless.

There are open beef cattle shows, a commercial heifer show and sale, dairy cattle shows, dairy goat shows, llama shows, breeding sheep shows, swine shows, Boer goat shows and sheep dog trials.

Also, there are junior shows for children at the event.

There are also shows for donkeys and mules, miniature horses, paint horse, Palomino horse, Pony of the Americas and a quarter horse show.

There are six rodeos for this year’s event, beginning with the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo on the first day, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21 is Family Day, so enjoy activities for the kids at Kids Gone Wild and enjoy competitions for young ranchers. Also included is the Best of Mexico Celebration Rodeo.

The Cowboys of Color Rodeo will be held Jan. 15 at 2 p.m., highlighting the rich diversity and culture of rodeo and the western way of life.

The Bulls’ Night Out Rodeo follows that Jan. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The Fort Worth Super Shootout will be Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m., followed by the PRCA Rodeo with dates running from Jan. 19 through Jan. 27.

All tickets for the rodeos may be purchased through TicketMaster.

Gates open daily at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Exhibit hall hours run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

The FFA Children’s Barnyard runs from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

Midway hours range, and can be found at fwssr.com.

Kids and families alike can take in history and culture at the Nation Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History runs the same hours, and gives families something to look forward to outside the rodeos and stock shows.

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is located at the Will Rogers Memorial Center at 3400 Burnett Tandy Dr. in Fort Worth.

Buck the trend and go have some fun with the family, enjoying all that the event has to offer.