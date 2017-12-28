Director retained for Athens animal shelter/Amy Lambert named to head shelter under county management

Posted by : admin | On : December 28, 2017

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–It was no surprise commissioners named the current director of the animal shelter in Athens to continue in that post following the county picking up overall management of the shelter which takes in 80 percent of Henderson County’s stray animals.

Amy Lambert, who has headed the Henderson County Humane Society animal shelter for the past seven years and been on board for the past 10, has agreed to stay on and Commissioners’ Court was all too happy for the continuity of management she offers during the change from a volunteer board of directors to the county’s management.

“Amy has been the current director of the animal shelter for the past seven years,” County Judge Richard Sanders said Tuesday. “She has all of the qualifications it takes to be an animal shelter director, plus all of the work experience.”

After 30 years of successful management, the animal shelter board announced in March it would disband at the end of 2017. Despite all of Sanders’ searching for another organization to take on the task, no other group was found, so the task has fallen to the county. “Our main goal in this is to take the animals and try to get them off the streets to protect our citizens,” Sanders said.

The effort to continue supplying the county with animal shelter services is being taken up jointly by the county and the city. In addition to the county’s annual contribution of $62,000, it set aside $200,000 in the new budget to cover operational costs (i.e. salary and wages). Lambert is responsible for hiring four kennel attendants and part-time employees to continue operations. The City of Athens will continue providing the physical plant, utilities and maintenance, along with its annual contribution of $65,000. Another $30,000 is expected to be collected through services rendered, bringing the total yearly budget to $366,500. Tuesday, commissioners approved the annual budget for the shelter, along with the fee schedule.

On Jan. 1, the fee schedule that’s been in place will continue. To bring in an animal the public will need to post $20; to reclaim one will cost $25. The cost to adopt a dog is $100 and $70 for a cat. To quarantine an animal is a one-time charge of $100.

The county will also receive funds from other municipalities that use the shelter. Interlocal agreements have been sent to Gun Barrel City, Malakoff, Chandler and Brownsboro for use of the animal shelter.

In 2016, the Henderson County Humane Society took in over 3,800 animals and in 2016 euthanized more than 1,875.

In other business, commissioners:

• appointed Rodney Hamilton and Kyle Summerfield to the Emergency Services District No. 4 board, located in Precinct 1

• appointed Brad Skiles to the ESD No. 11 board, located in precincts 1 and 4.

• appointed Bill Casey and Mark Wade to the ESD No. 3 board, located in Precinct 4.

• set a public hearing to consider setting a speed limit of 35 miles per hour for CR 3810.

• set a public hearing for 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 9 for closure of 740 feet of Shady Lane in Trinidad.

• authorized payment of $10,587 to the Enchanted Oaks Fire Department.

• paid $178,153 for 2017 bills; and $7,836 for 2018 bills.