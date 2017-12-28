Council remains split over Cain Center/Cain Foundation promises $2.5 million with conditions

By Denise YorkThe News Staff WriterATHENS–Athens Mayor Monte Montgomery began a special meeting of the council Dec. 20 by reading a letter signed by Cain Foundation Executive Director Lynn Fowler committing $2.5 million in funds to be used in the rebuilding of the swimming pool as part of the Cain Center Renovation Project if they begin construction by June 30, 2018. “The city has been given an incredible gift,” Montgomery said.At the last council meeting Dec.11, the council was given a $9.6 million all-in amount on the project. After discussion on lowering the price, the architects asked for direction which the Dec. 20 workshop meeting was to provide. But the members of the council remained split as to how to proceed after much discussion.Mayor Montgomery said he felt that $1.5 million could still be cut from the final figure discussed Dec. 11 which was $8.5 million.Councilman Ed McCain was concerned not only with the initial price tag but with the costs of maintenance and upkeep down the road. “This business (the Cain Center) failed. This community could not support this business. I think we have to look at the reason communities our size don’t have facilities like this. We can’t afford it.”Councilman Robert Gross brought up the dwindling membership numbers of the last year the Cain Center was in operation. Council members seemed in agreement that the funding should have been handled with a bond election when it was first proposed. Gross said, “I’m in favor of the project if the citizens want to pay for it.”City Director of Community Services Thanasis Kombos said, “This facility is an incredible asset,” and urged council members to remember all the citizens that came to the public meetings held about the Cain Center.McCain reminded council members that the Cain Center Pool and facilities have been closed for a year saying, “Private industry has solved the issue of not having a pool. We are taking on something that we are not prepared to handle. Are we in that business?”Councilwoman Toni Clay said, “Overwhelmingly, the will of the citizens was for the Cain Center. There is an intangible value now that we are being gifted $2.5 million. We need to deliver on the promise that was made to resurrect the Cain Center.”Mayor Montgomery told the council the meeting should result in a clear direction for the architect. That didn’t happen.The council also discussed an audio/visual and furnishings package for the Texan Theater Project at a cost of $310,000 which the mayor expressed should have been part of the original package, which had a ceiling of $1,498,000. The council discussed options which ranged from leaving it empty to organizing a fund-raising event to provide the funds. Since this was a workshop meeting, no action was taken on the proposed solutions.The council entered into a short executive session and appointed Aaron Smith to fill vacant place created by the resignation of Joe Whatley. Smith is expected to be on board at the next council meeting when the Cain Center Project comes up again.