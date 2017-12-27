Suzanne Sumrall

Posted by : admin | On : December 27, 2017



Suzanne Alis (George) Sumrall passed away after a short illness Dec. 15, 2017. Suzanne was born April 15, 1970 in Dallas to Trena A. (Goodnight) George and Clarence (Eddie) George, Jr., who preceded Suzanne in death. Trena married Dewain Mixon in 1979, who Suzanne called “my daddy.”

Suzanne married David Sumrall Nov. 17, 1988. She was the mother of five children Savannah George, Dalton, Zachary, Josie and Breeyanna Sumrall. She had four grandchildren.

Suzanne worked 13 years for Family Dollar in Athens and Malakoff.

As a young adult she played the piano and organ for church services in the Pentecostal Church.

She was a loving, caring mother.

She was preceded in death by her natural father, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

She is survived by her husband, children, mother, dad, brothers Jamie George and Angie of Mabank, Robert Mixon and Beth of Arlington, Grover Mixon and Chasity of Mabank, Stephen Mixon and Heather of Grand Junction, Colo., several nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed.

A memorial service was held on Dec. 23, 2017 at the Phalba Independent Full Gospel Church with Bro. Keith Williams officiating.